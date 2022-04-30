Indianapolis, IN

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Negrill Jamaican Restaurant and Bar

They have a great selection of beers, wines, and tropical cocktails that pair perfectly with Caribbean cuisine. If you’re looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends, this is the place to go. They also have happy hours from open to close, where you can get a pretty good deal on food and drinks.

4. Da Blue Lagoon: Jamaican Kitchen

If you’re looking for a good, cheap spot for a quick bite, this is the place! You can choose from the counter-service menu and take-out menu, or you can call ahead and order for pick-up. You can even dine in and watch them prepare your meal next to you!

3. Yaso Jamaican Grill

This is a great spot to try out if you’re looking for some authentic Jamaican food. It serves everything from jerk chicken, curry goat, and jerk ribs to traditional Jamaican sides like rice and peas and macaroni and cheese. You can also choose from a variety of fresh, healthy salads, soups, and wraps if you aren’t feeling any other food options. It’s a great spot for a quick, healthy meal that’s cheap, delicious, and authentic.

2. Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

This is another great spot for authentic Jamaican food. You can choose from a variety of jerk chicken options, curries, and sides. They are a full-service sports bar, so you can catch all the games while taking some jerk chicken and drinking. Hence, a great place if you’re looking for a casual spot while catching a game. You can also order in advance and pick up or choose to have them deliver. They’re open late, too, making it a great spot for a late-night snack or meal after a long day at work.

1. Jamaican Reggae Grill

Jamaican Reggae Grill serves Jamaican dishes with a modern twist featuring dishes like beef patties, jerk chicken, coconut shrimp, fish, and more. The restaurant offers fast-casual lunch and dinner services, with a catering menu available for special occasions. Customers rave about the restaurant’s friendly service and delicious food.

