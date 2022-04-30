Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Irie Nation Restaurant & Bar

Irie Nation is a Caribbean restaurant with amazing Jamaican food right in the heart of Charlotte. Its friendly staff and great environment make it a must-stop destination for food lovers. Try out their classic Jamaican cuisine cooked to perfection and seasoned just right with unique and authentic flavor.

4. Finga Lickin' Caribbean Eatery

This is one of the most popular spots in Charlotte. They’re serving up some of the best jerk chicken, goat curry, and more. Finga Lickin’ offers a fun atmosphere, quality service, and, most importantly, delicious food.

3. Crav'n Caribbean Restaurant

If you love Jamaican food, you need to stop by this place next time you're in the City. Make sure you try their signature jerk chicken which is so good it will leave you craving more. Their portions are big, so be prepared to get full! The menu changes every day as well as their hours of operation. The restaurant recommends online ordering and do not accept cash.

2. Lawrence Caribbean Restaurant

This is a small family-owned restaurant that serves traditional Jamaican food. You will find this spot tucked away in Charlotte, West Blvd. Some of their dishes include curry shrimp, oxtail stew, jerk chicken wings, and many more! Lawrence Caribbean also offer fish dishes and American classics.

1. Island Cuisine Charlotte

The Island Cuisine has an extensive menu that allows people to eat a variety of tasty foods each time they visit the restaurant. The curry goat is one of the most popular dishes at this restaurant and is served with rice and peas and plantain or fried dumplings. This dish can also be prepared with chicken or shrimp. The staff here are polite and welcoming.