Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Lady Nay's Caribbean and Soul

Lady Nay's is a Caribbean and soul food restaurant located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio. The restaurant serves delicious dishes such as curried goat, oxtails, jerk chicken, and callaloo. Lady Nay's is the perfect spot for a family gathering or a night out with friends.

4. Irie Jamerican Cuisine

Irie Jamerican Cuisine is a family-owned Jamaican restaurant that serves traditional Jamaican and Caribbean dishes. They’re known for their flavorful Jamaican curries, which you can enjoy in a curated Jamaican and Caribbean buffet. Their buffet also includes traditional Jamaican sides, such as macaroni, peas, and sweet potato pie. If you’re looking for authentic Jamaican food in Columbus, this is one of the best options.

3. Islands Vibes Restaurant

Islands Vibes Restaurant is located in the growing University District area of Columbus. The restaurant is known for its ackee & saltfish and curried vegetables. Customers also love the Jamaican beef patties. The restaurant also has a huge selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes and a kids' menu, making it a popular choice for a casual meal.

2. Ava's Taste Of The Caribbean

This is one of the most genuine Jamaican restaurants in the area, and the large portions of traditional Jamaican foods you can enjoy here make it easy to fill up without spending a lot of money. You can also order your meal from Ava’s and it will be delivered in time. Remember to try out their Escovitch red and chicken.

1. Ena's Caribbean Kitchen

If you’re searching for a delicious Jamaican restaurant in Columbus, you might want to try Ena’s Caribbean Kitchen. The restaurant serves authentic Jamaican food, meaning that customers can enjoy dishes like curry goat, jerk chicken, and oxtail while still being able to stomach them because they’re cooked with American spices.