Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

5. Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood

Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is the place to go for authentic Jamaican cuisine. This restaurant has something for everyone with a menu that includes everything from jerk seafood to curried goat. The food at Famous Jamaican Jerk Seafood is flavorful and well-balanced, with a variety of spices for your taste buds to enjoy. All of the food served at this restaurant is made with local ingredients and offers a unique culinary experience.

4. Star's Caribbean Restaurant

If you’re looking for an original Jamaican restaurant in Jacksonville, Star's Caribbean Restaurant is the place to be. This downtown eatery serves the best jerk chicken and oxtails in the city, as well as a variety of other Caribbean favorites. They also have a fantastic selection of vegetarian entrées like their Veggie Patty and Jerk Tofu.

3. Eva's Jamaican Kitchen

Eva’s Jamaican specializes in authentic Jamaican and American dishes made with fresh ingredients. The restaurant also has a bar for those who would like to enjoy a cocktail or two. Eva’s Jamaican Kitchen serves lunch and dinner, and Sunday brunch.

2. Island Tropics Restaurants

Island Tropics Restaurants is a Caribbean-themed restaurant that offers plenty of Jamaican options. It accepts credit cards and has a full bar available and indoor and outdoor seating. They also offer catering services with breathtaking hospitality.

1. Spices Caribbean Restaurant

Spices Caribbean Restaurant has been cooking up some of the best Jamaican food in Jacksonville ever since. From their jerk chicken to their curried goat, Spices offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. They’ve also got dishes with unlimited rice and beans to go along with their entrees, so you can keep eating until you’re full.

