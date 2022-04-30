Austin, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Austin, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5qDO_0fPCbsHm00
Unsplash

5. Winston's Kitchen

Winston's is a small Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious jerk chicken and other island favorites. This is not your typical run-of-the-mill jerk chicken; the kitchen at Winston's takes their jerk chicken to a whole new level. The jerk chicken here is so stuffed with flavor it’s hard to stop eating. Try the pickled cucumbers, the Jamaican conch fritters, or the curry-spiced wings for an appetizer.

If you’re a fan of curry, you will love their curry-grilled shrimp and curry-grilled tofu. When you need aside, try the plantain chips or the jalapeno poppers. If you aren’t fond of spice, they have plenty of options for you too.

4. Tony's Jamaican Food

The food at Tony’s is not only spicy but also delicious. The jerk chicken wings and the spiced lamb are two of the most popular items on the menu. The wings are covered in a spicy jerk rub, which is amazing on its own but even better when paired with the sweet and smoky sauce. The lamb is marinated in Caribbean spices and grilled to perfection. Pair those two with jerk fries, a side of macaroni and cheese, or a fresh roti, and you’ve got a seriously satisfying meal.

3. Bikkle Jamaican Restaurant

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, they even have a Jamaican-inspired menu of desserts. They have coconut bread, fresh fruit puddings, and more. Bikkle is just a few miles from the University of Texas, making it a great spot for students to escape campus for a night. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch, so it’s a great spot to stop by any time of day for Jamaican food.

2. Island Fork

This Jamaican-Asian fusion restaurant serves fusion dishes like jerk salmon, jerk tofu, and coconut curry shrimp. They have a full cocktail and beer menu, but they also have a full list of rare Tequila and Rum drinks that you’ll want to try. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, making it a great place for groups of all sizes.

1. Habana Restaurant

Habana Restaurant is another popular restaurant in Austin that serves delicious Jamaican food. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Austin and is a popular spot for patrons looking for great Jamaican food.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you can’t go wrong with their jerk wings or the jerk tofu sampler. They also have a full list of Caribbean-inspired cocktails, so be sure to order one while you’re there. Habana is a great spot to stop by any time of day because they have something for everyone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20412 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Norman, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Garage Burgers & Beer is a traditional local American restaurant in Norman that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Classic cheeseburger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The flavor on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This American favorite is available at Shake Shack in West Hartford, as well as hand-spun frozen custard produced fresh everyday. The shakes and burgers on this restaurant's menu are equally popular. The seasonal special pumpkin shake with pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla frozen custard is not to be missed.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are so many options for a fantastic burger in Cambridge. Whether you want traditional meat or prefer a high-quality vegan option, this is the city for you. Here are our picks for the best burgers in Cambridge.

Read full story
Clovis, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Clovis, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clovis is a city in the state of California, located in Fresno County. Clovis, often known as the 'Gateway to the Sierras,' is located at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, near Yosemite National Park, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Park. Cycling, hiking, and jogging on the various trials that encircle Clovis are just a few of the outdoor activities available. The region is packed with fantastic foods, ranging from popular dining chains to locally owned food trucks.

Read full story
College Station, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. College Station is a city in Brazos County, Texas, and is best known for housing Texas A&M University. Because the university has a strong emphasis on agriculture, students are referred to as Aggies, and the university and College Station in general are sometimes referred to as Aggieland. Who doesn't want a huge juicy burger loaded in cheese, bacon, pickles, onion rings, or even waffles? College Station has it all! There's one thing we don't have a shortage of, and that's burgers!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy