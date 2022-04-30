Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5 . Winston's Kitchen

Winston's is a small Jamaican restaurant that serves delicious jerk chicken and other island favorites. This is not your typical run-of-the-mill jerk chicken; the kitchen at Winston's takes their jerk chicken to a whole new level. The jerk chicken here is so stuffed with flavor it’s hard to stop eating. Try the pickled cucumbers, the Jamaican conch fritters, or the curry-spiced wings for an appetizer.

If you’re a fan of curry, you will love their curry-grilled shrimp and curry-grilled tofu. When you need aside, try the plantain chips or the jalapeno poppers. If you aren’t fond of spice, they have plenty of options for you too.

4. Tony's Jamaican Food

The food at Tony’s is not only spicy but also delicious. The jerk chicken wings and the spiced lamb are two of the most popular items on the menu. The wings are covered in a spicy jerk rub, which is amazing on its own but even better when paired with the sweet and smoky sauce. The lamb is marinated in Caribbean spices and grilled to perfection. Pair those two with jerk fries, a side of macaroni and cheese, or a fresh roti, and you’ve got a seriously satisfying meal.

3. Bikkle Jamaican Restaurant

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, they even have a Jamaican-inspired menu of desserts. They have coconut bread, fresh fruit puddings, and more. Bikkle is just a few miles from the University of Texas, making it a great spot for students to escape campus for a night. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch, so it’s a great spot to stop by any time of day for Jamaican food.

2. Island Fork

This Jamaican-Asian fusion restaurant serves fusion dishes like jerk salmon, jerk tofu, and coconut curry shrimp. They have a full cocktail and beer menu, but they also have a full list of rare Tequila and Rum drinks that you’ll want to try. They have both indoor and outdoor seating, making it a great place for groups of all sizes.

1. Habana Restaurant

Habana Restaurant is another popular restaurant in Austin that serves delicious Jamaican food. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Austin and is a popular spot for patrons looking for great Jamaican food.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you can’t go wrong with their jerk wings or the jerk tofu sampler. They also have a full list of Caribbean-inspired cocktails, so be sure to order one while you’re there. Habana is a great spot to stop by any time of day because they have something for everyone.