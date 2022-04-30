San Jose, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in San Jose, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Coco Breeze

Known for its jerk chicken, coconut shrimp, and salt fish, Coco Breeze is popular for any Jamaican-themed dinner. This restaurant has been a local favorite for years, and its dining room has a Jamaican feel with a cozy patio to enjoy your meal.

4. Spicy Roy’s Caribbean Grill

Spicy Roy’s Caribbean Grill is known for its jerk chicken, curried chicken, and other Jamaican favorites. The prices at Spicy Roy’s are average, and the portions are large. Whether you’re looking for jerk chicken or curried chicken, this is a great place to try.

3. Reggae Pot

Located in the heart of downtown San Jose, Reggae Pot is a popular choice for Jamaican food. With Jamaican fare inspired by Indian cuisine, the restaurant has a diverse menu that includes curried chicken and roti, jerk chicken, curry goat, and roti, among others.

This restaurant is casual and welcoming, with plenty of outdoor seating on the patio. You can also enjoy your meal in a dining room filled with cozy wooden tables, giving it a more intimate feel than some of the other Jamaican restaurants in the area.

2. Cariblue Restaurant

Known for its jerk chicken and jerk pork, seafood and beef, beef patties, ackee, and saltfish, the Caribbean restaurant Cariblue Restaurant is a popular choice for Jamaican food in San Jose.

Offering a casual atmosphere, the restaurant has a warm, welcoming feel with plenty of tables and chairs around the dining room, giving it a more relaxed vibe than some of the other Jamaican restaurants in the area. Take your meal out onto the patio, which is shaded and has plenty of seating.

1. Back A Yard

At Back A Yard, you can choose from a wide variety of jerk dishes, including jerk chicken, jerk shrimp, jerk pork, and jerk fish. Jamaican vegetable stew is a great choice if you’re in the mood for something a little lighter. This Jamaican dish is hearty and filling and is perfect for when you’re craving something a little lighter.

Another great thing about Back A Yard is that you can choose how your meal is prepared. You can choose how you want your jerk seasoning on, choose the side dishes you want to accompany your meal, and choose what alcoholic beverage you want with your meal.

