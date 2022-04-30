San Diego, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in San Diego, California

5. Ackee Tree, the real Jamaican Cuisine

The menu has a variety of Caribbean-inspired foods at reasonable prices. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating, so you can enjoy your meal no matter what the weather is like outside. The wait staff is friendly and attentive, making it easy to have an enjoyable experience. This restaurant also offers catering services if you need them!

4. Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant

The most popular dishes are the savory beef patties and the jerk chicken with rice and beans or salad sides. Customers rave about their delicious Caribbean soups and tasty desserts like carrot cake and banana bread pudding with ice cream. A variety of drinks are available, and dessert beverages like sorrel ginger iced tea and Jamaican rum punch are made with coconut water! The typical wait time for food is 15-20 minutes, and it feels quick since the smells from the kitchen entice you while you wait!

3. Laylah's Jamaican Food

Laylah's Jamaican Food offers a casual, relaxed atmosphere. In addition to their extensive selection of Jamaican food, they also offer many seafood options, including shrimp and lobster. The food is outstanding—the jerk chicken is moist and flavorful, the ackee and saltfish combine all the right flavors to bring an authentic taste of Jamaica to California, and the oxtail is tender with lots of flavor throughout every bite. And don’t forget dessert! The breadfruit tastes like a cross between plantains and pumpkin pie. You won't be disappointed if you eat here!

2. Awesome Jamaican Jerk Wings by Laylahs

This charming little establishment boasts plenty of outdoor seating and beautiful landscaping that make it worth a visit even if you're not looking for quick eats; if you want something more substantial than just coffee before your train ride home, try one of their many delicious entrees!

1. Embargo Grill

Embargo Grill offers an array of authentic Jamaican dishes. Their menu includes classics such as beef patties, jerk chicken, and oxtail. The restaurant also offers delivery, take-out, and catering services.

