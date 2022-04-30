Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

Unsplash

5. Kobams Grill

This Jamaican spot offers a wide selection of authentic and delicious dishes, from classic favorites to amazing homemade jerk rotisserie chicken and jerk chicken tacos. The fried catfish roll and the Jamaican jerk chicken salad are other recommended items on the menu.

4. Momma Luv’s Soul & Caribbean Food

Whether you’re craving jerk chicken, curry goat, or some of their signature jerk dishes, Red Stripe has you covered. Momma Luv’s Soul & Caribbean Food’s ambiance is casual and welcoming with a fun, tropical vibe. You can enjoy their delicious food while watching the game on their large flat-screen TVs. The wait staff is friendly and attentive and will make sure you’re happy with the food and service. If you’re looking for an authentic Jamaican restaurant in San Antonio, Momma Luv’s Soul & Caribbean Food

is a great choice.

3. Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine - Austin Hwy

You can enjoy classic Jamaican cuisine, including jerk chicken and curried goat, as well as a few of their own creations. The food is flavorful, and the portions are hearty. The service is also friendly and attentive here. The atmosphere of Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine - Austin Hwy is relaxed and inviting with bright Caribbean colors and decor.

2. Little Jamaica Foods

The jerk chicken is a must-order at Little Jamaica Foods. Their jerk chicken is marinated in a unique blend of spices and then grilled. The result is tender, juicy chicken with a subtle but flavorful jerk seasoning. You can also try Jamaican beef, curry goat, or a few of their other classic Jamaican dishes. Little Jamaica Foods is a great choice if you’re craving jerk chicken in San Antonio.

1. Kona Grill

Kona Grill dishes are each prepared with care and attention to detail. The restaurant exclusively uses the best quality ingredients in its recipes, ensuring that customers get meals of the highest caliber and tenderness. Diners may count on the staff to help them with purchases. Kona Grill employs a professional grill chef who has honed his skills through years of training and experience. Other traditional delicacies, including brisket or fried catfish, can also be found on the menu.