Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. K & J Caribbean American Diner

This restaurant is known for their jerk chicken and jerk pork sandwiches, but don’t be fooled by their diner exterior: they have a ton of other great Jamaican dishes on their menu, including jerk chicken wings, curry goat, jerk pork patties, curry chicken, curry shrimp, curry mixed vegetables, curry fish, curry mixed beans, curry rice, and curried lentils. If you’re craving more than just jerk food, K & J’s menu also includes a ton of other Jamaican dishes that won’t make you cry at the table.

4. Kingston 11

If you’re looking for the classic Jamaican experience, you’ll want to go to Kingston 11. Not only is it a great place to get authentic Jamaican food, but it’s also a great place to go to meet some great people, as well. This Jamaican restaurant and bar is a great place to go if you want to get a taste of what real Jamaican life is like, as well. You’ll find all the classic Jamaican dishes here.

3. Caribbean Delight

This restaurant is a little bit pricier than some other Jamaican places in the area, but it’s worth it if you want to enjoy some authentic Jamaican food. You’ll find all the classic Jamaican dishes here and a few other dishes, like jerk tofu and jerk chicken wings.

2. Jamaican D's Caribbean & American Restaurant

Jamaican D’s Caribbean & American Restaurant is quite a great place. You’ll get a great bang for your buck here, as well. You’ll find all the classic Jamaican dishes here, including jerk chicken, curried goat, jerk pork patties, curry chicken, curry shrimp, curry mixed vegetables, curry fish, curry mixed beans, and curried rice. You can also add some jaffles here if you want to get a few more calories in, and they’re delicious, so don’t skip them.

1. Quality Taste Jamaican Restaurant & Jerk Hut

This restaurant has a mouthwatering menu that serves dishes like oxtail, chicken curry, and goat curry. They also offer drinks with good rum or juice among the choices. This spot is well known for its great service and friendly staff- they will always help everyone who visits if they need it! Prices at this restaurant are democratic when looking at the quality of food; many people find this place charming due to its atmosphere as well.

