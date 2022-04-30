Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWLkB_0fPCIITz00
Unsplash

5. Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant and Bar

If you are looking for a great spot in the city of Phoenix that offers a wide variety of dishes, then Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant and Bar is a great option. The restaurant has a Caribbean theme, but they welcome all ethnicities. This makes it an excellent spot for your meals.

4. Caribbean Cuisine

Caribbean cuisine is a blend of cuisines from the Caribbean. The cuisine is typically spicy, full of tropical fruits and vegetables, maybe of Jamaican. The owner is very friendly and welcoming to the diners. They offer all Jamaican dishes from curry chicken, curry goat to stews.

3. Caribbean Palm Scottsdale

The restaurant serves authentic Jamaican cuisine and has a great atmosphere, making it a great spot for dates. They also have a great selection of beer and wine, making it easy for anyone to enjoy their meal. Caribbean Palm Scottsdale is a great option for Jamaican cuisine in Phoenix.

2. Island Vybz Bar & Grill

Island Vybz Bar & Grill has been a top Jamaican restaurant in Phoenix. The restaurant is located on the island of Ocho Rios in Jamaica and is a favorite among many in the city. The menu here is huge, so there is a good chance you will find something you like. You can enjoy your meal with one of many draft beers, rum drinks, or Caribbean wines.

1. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot is one of the top Jamaican restaurants in Phoenix. It is also known for its creative cocktails that pair well with the jerk dishes. This is a great spot for lunch or dinner. You can always choose to dine in a beautiful restaurant or opt for a takeaway to enjoy in the comfort of your home or office.

