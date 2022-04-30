Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. The Jerk Hut

The Jerk Hut is a classic Jamaican restaurant in Houston, Texas, often busy at all hours of the day and night. The menu is full of traditional Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken, curry goat, and curried beef, as well as a few Americanized items like jerk ribs. The restaurant always has a line out the door, and filling up large parties is not as difficult as it would be at other restaurants.

4. Taste of The Caribbean

Taste of The Caribbean is a Jamaican restaurant in Houston that is known for its authentic food, delicious drinks, and excellent service. The restaurant has a Caribbean feel with bright colors, plants, and a variety of delicious food and drinks. The restaurant has a great atmosphere and is a great place to go with friends and family. The food is made with fresh ingredients and tastes great, and the service is always excellent. They also offer a variety of authentic Jamaican meals and snacks, including jerk chicken, curry goat, curry puffs, and jerk tofu. The restaurant also offers authentic Jamaican drinks like Blue Mountain coffee and San Juan tea, so patrons can enjoy a unique experience while they dine.

3. Helen's Kitchen

Helen’s Kitchen is well-known for its jerk chicken. The line at this place is always out the door, and the restaurant is very popular with all types of people, including celebrities. The atmosphere at this restaurant is great, and the service is also very good. The portion sizes are also a good size, so even though the prices are a little high, it is still a good deal for the quality of the food.

2. Jamaica Pon Di Road

Customers love the food and atmosphere at this Jamaica Pon Di Road. It is also a great place to take a date. The portions are also generous and offer a great deal of food for the price. This is also a great place to take children as they will not find the food too spicy or messy. The staff at Jamaica Pon Di Road is always very friendly and helpful.

1. Reggae Hut

Reggae Hut is always busy and is a favorite among locals and people visiting the city. The food at this restaurant is great, and the atmosphere is also very good. The prices are also very reasonable for the amount of food served. The portions are also very large and make it easy to share with other people so they can all taste the delicious food.