Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. Ja' Grill Hyde

Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

4. Garifuna Flava

This restaurant has been serving up a variety of fresh Jamaican favorites for a long time, including jerk chicken, oxtail stew, curry goat, and much more. If your mouth is watering already, just wait until you try.

3. Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

This bar-restaurant offers an alternative to the typical Jamaican barbecue. Instead of roasting meat on a grill, they use a pressure cooker to create jerk barbecue. The cuisine is popular in Jamaica and other nearby areas for its use of a stovetop, which does not require electricity to operate.

2. Little Jamaica jerk cuisine

Little Jamaica specializes in jerk dishes. It also offers other Jamaican classics like ackee, salt fish, rice, and roti. The menu also features a number of vegetarian options like curried eggplant, macaroni pie, and ackee and dumpling.

1. Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine & Event Space

When you’re craving Jamaican cuisine, this is the place to go. Good To Go has become a mecca for Jamaican food thanks to its bright and airy space. The restaurant specializes in Jamaican cuisine and is famous for its jerk chicken and curried oxtail. If you’re looking for a place to host a Jamaican-themed party, this is the spot. The restaurant can host parties of up to 200 people.