Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Cecilia’s Caribbean Cuisine

Who knew you could find such incredible Jamaican patties at a place that also serves delicious vegan dishes? It's the perfect blend of flavors for the LA palate! At Cecilia’s you get to enjoy good food as you enjoy the sweet music.

4. Caribbean Soul Chicken

We all know that the best part about going to a Jamaican restaurant is the jerk chicken, and nowhere does it better than Caribbean Soul. The rich, marinated flavor of their jerk chicken goes perfectly with their fried plantains and collard greens. It's a restaurant that knows how to do Jamaican food right!

3. Natraliart Jamaican Restaurant

Sometimes you just want some tasty jerk pork. It's not too spicy, but it's got enough kick to make your taste buds come alive—and it pairs perfectly with their callaloo soup! At Natraliart Jamaican Restaurant, they use a blend of traditional Jamaican herbs and spices to make the best flavors. You can enjoy meal with their vegetable or fruit juices.

2. Ackee Bamboo

It's hard to find a good place for ackee and curry shrimp, but Ackee Bamboo serves up a delicious version of these dishes that will wake you right up at any time of day! Ackee offers appetizers, sandwiches, salads, sides, beverages, Jamaican hot wraps and seafood.

1. Sattdown Jamaican Grill

Sattdown Jamaican Grill serves authentic dishes from their native Jamaica. The menu features traditional favorites like jerk chicken and oxtail stew along with new classics like curry goat or vegetarian options like the Rasta Pasta. You can also get your Jamaican fix by ordering off their catering menu! They offer everything from appetizers to entrees that will make any party or event feel like an island vacation.

