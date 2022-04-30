Grand Prairie, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Grand Prairie, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jimmy's Burgers

Jimmy's Burgers is dedicated to offering hormone-, antibiotic-, and preservative-free all-natural meat. All of their ingredients are Zabiha Halal and 100 percent pure. "DEL RIO The Jungle Burger" with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Bell Pepper, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, and Hickory is a must-order.

4. Chapps Burgers (N. Hwy 360)

A ravenous young dad glanced down at a small little burger on a fast food lunch plate long ago in a bygone era known as the '80s. Today, Chapps eateries can be found all throughout the North Texas plains, feeding needy families. The "Knock Out Burger" with mozzarella, bacon, fried egg, basil mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes is available at Chapps.

3. Mixed Up Burgers

Mixed Up Burgers is a unique gourmet burger idea. They combine all of the ingredients in the meat before grilling it. They have 30 different "mix-ins," allowing you to create your own masterpiece! BUILD YOUR OWN MASTERPIECE BURGER with a fresh ground Black Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on the side.

2. Burgerlicious

Burgerlicious is a well-known restaurant that serves some of the city's most creative burgers. Buns, cheese, onion, pickle slices, grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sautéed mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, mayo, and assorted chips are all included in their burgers. You must stop by and sample them.

1. Jakes Burgers and Beer

When you visit a good friend out of town and they take you to a great local hangout where the food is great and the vibe is relaxed, fun, and exciting? THAT’S JAKE. Jakes has a large range of local brews and Texas spirits, as well as the jakes signature burger, which can be ordered.

