Glendale, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Glendale, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Islands Restaurant Glendale

Islands Restaurant Glendale is a classic burger place that serves some of the best burgers in town. Islands have the greatest fresh cut fries and gourmet burgers, including the Hula Burger with sautéed mushrooms, which is a popular choice. Islands tropical cocktails, particularly the mai tai, are a hit with their Glendale visitors.

4. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

3. Shake Shack

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City, with a modest mission: to collect funds for a public art project. The Buffalo Chicken is one of the most popular items on the menu; add a coffee chocolate pie shake to round out your meal.

2. Broadway Burger

Broadway Burger, located at 740 W Broadway in Glendale, is a local burger establishment. Pastrami Sandwiches, DUI Fries, Bacon & Eggs, and more can be found on their menu! Don't miss out on their Bacon and Cheese Burrito and Veggie Breakfast Burrito! All are fantastic.

1. Front Yard Burger

Front Yard Burger is a well-known burger business that serves some of the city's best burgers. Their combo dinners are fantastic, and you may also purchase single items. Don't forget to order the "Oklahoma Smash - Single" and "Garlic Fries" to go with it.

