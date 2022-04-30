Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Burg & Barrel 76th Street

Burg & Barrel, tucked away on 76th Street in downtown Overland Park, has all the makings of a fantastic neighborhood pub. The pub's friendly environment sets it apart, and their wonderful food is available for you to sample. With a CAB patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, Bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and whiskey glaze, it's a great combination.

4. Five Guys

Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.

3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin Overland Park can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, choose from House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées are all on the menu.

2. The Snack Shack on Santa Fe

The Shack is a neighborhood burger business run by a family. Premium meats, fresh cut veggies, and bakery fresh buns are proudly served! Come in and sample some of their favorites! Handcrafted Shakes, Malts, Floats, Sodas, and Dipped Cones! 100% cooked from scratch Veggie Burger, Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin, Handcrafted Shakes, Malts, Floats, Sodas, and Dipped Cones! They are not to be missed.

1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your great dinner, such as a Double Steakburger California. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.