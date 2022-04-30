Overland Park, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGEgc_0fOa4CRP00
Unsplash

5. Burg & Barrel 76th Street

Burg & Barrel, tucked away on 76th Street in downtown Overland Park, has all the makings of a fantastic neighborhood pub. The pub's friendly environment sets it apart, and their wonderful food is available for you to sample. With a CAB patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, Bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and whiskey glaze, it's a great combination.

4. Five Guys

Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.

3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin Overland Park can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, choose from House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées are all on the menu.

2. The Snack Shack on Santa Fe

The Shack is a neighborhood burger business run by a family. Premium meats, fresh cut veggies, and bakery fresh buns are proudly served! Come in and sample some of their favorites! Handcrafted Shakes, Malts, Floats, Sodas, and Dipped Cones! 100% cooked from scratch Veggie Burger, Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin, Handcrafted Shakes, Malts, Floats, Sodas, and Dipped Cones! They are not to be missed.

1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your great dinner, such as a Double Steakburger California. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20770 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Grub Burger Bar is a prominent and authentic burger restaurant in California that first opened its doors in 2016. Their attitude has always been simple: make good meals with the best ingredients possible. It took those years to perfect that formula, but they've built relationships all throughout the Bay Area to ensure that all of their food is farmed and delivered to your plate.

Read full story
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Midland, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Midland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hopdoddy Burger Bar started as a simple dream of making good food, served by good people, for good people, and above all else to help motivated people achieve their dreams. If you make a stop at this amazing burger joint, don't forget to order the "Bacon Love".

Read full story
1 comments
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Norman, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Garage Burgers & Beer is a traditional local American restaurant in Norman that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Classic cheeseburger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The flavor on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy