Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Huntington Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. TK Burger

In 1986, the first TK Burger store debuted in Newport. That's nearly 30 years of serving Old School Burgers in their well-known, laid-back setting. Order the Big Bargain Special, which includes seasoned fries and their renowned TK Burger, which is charbroiled to perfection and includes pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, special seasoning, and American cheese, all served on their distinctive bun.

4. 25 Degrees Huntington Beach

25 Degrees is a sophisticated take on the classic American burger joint. Not only do they highlight the importance of great hamburgers at 25 Degrees, but they also provide an unequaled experience, replete with elegant décor, playful servers, and a constant stream of hip tunes. Begin with a unique appetizer such as Spicy Tuna on Crispy Eggplant, Chili-Honey Chicken Wings, or Bacon Wrapped Dates.

3 . bunz

Bunz's basic and humble beginnings are based on quality and service. They strive to provide excellent customer service while also providing high-quality food prepared to order. Start with the "Pastrami Cheeseburger," which comes on a toasted brioche bun and is topped with thinly shredded green leaf lettuce, thinly sliced tomato, 1000 island dressing, American cheese, and your choice of fresh or grilled onions.

2 . Islands Restaurant Huntington Beach

Islands Restaurant Huntington is a classic burger place that serves some of the best burgers in town. Islands have the greatest fresh cut fries and gourmet burgers, including the Hula Burger with sautéed mushrooms, which is a popular choice. Islands tropical cocktails, particularly the mai tai, are a hit with their Huntington visitors.

1. Simmzy's Restaurant Huntington Beach

Simmzy's Restaurant in Huntington Beach is a neighborhood tavern dedicated to maintaining a vacation mood all year. Their food is homemade, their beer is handcrafted, and the vibes are fantastic. Simmzy's Burger, with Simmzy's own Angus beef patties, Tillamook cheddar cheese, chow-chow onions, lettuce, sliced tomato, and garlic aioli, is their signature burger.