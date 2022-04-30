Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Grand Rapids, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Mr. Burger

On Lake Michigan Drive, Peter and Maria Christopoulos launched their first Mr. Burger restaurant in 1967. Mr. Burger has grown from a neighborhood adolescent hangout to a profitable family-oriented restaurant since then. It has expanded its menu from hot dogs and hamburgers to include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Our flagship burger, the Mr. Burger, with special sauce, lettuce, and cheese, is a must-try. A classic and a favorite!

4. Hall of Fame Burgers

Hall of Fame Burgers is a local burger establishment that serves up some of the city's best burgers. Try one of their signature dishes to see what all the fuss is about. An absolute must-try! "Boss Burger Combo" consists of four perfectly seasoned fresh beef patties, four slices of cheese, and fresh vegetables. Their onion rings are freshly cut, hand-dipped, and fried to golden perfection!

3. Choo Choo Grill

Choo Choo Grill has been a family-owned business in Grand Rapids for almost 60 years. They serve some of the greatest breakfast in town, as well as some creative burgers. Both the "Depot Burger" with Cheddar Cheese and Ham and the "Cheddar Bacon Melt" with Grilled Onions are outstanding choices.

2. Fat Boy Burgers

Fat Boy Burgers is one of Grand Rapids' oldest places specializing in burgers, and it's an experience you won't want to miss! All of the PREMIUM BURGERS are outstanding. Choose "THE SLOPPY BOY," which comes with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, olives, bacon, fresh cut fries, and an onion ring.

1. HopCat

HopCat is a traditional local bar and grill that serves some unusual beers. The burgers are also great, and you may order the "BAR ZEE DBL SMASHBURGER" with pickled jalapenos, hickory-smoked bacon, house-made bar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and an onion ring, along with Blackberry Wheat, the most popular beer.