Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Good Burger

They're here to change the way people think about food by revolutionizing the burger world. They provide you the best-tasting burger you've ever eaten while keeping things simple. It's 100 percent real beef, 100 percent delicious, with the taste concentrated in the patties, but the secret sauce... You'll just have to give it a shot for yourself.

4. Rich's Burgers-N-Grub

Rich's Burgers-N-Grub is a local burger business that serves some of Salt Lake City's best burgers. Rich's burgers are produced with only the best locally sourced ingredients. For example, the Texas BBQ with cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, and house BBQ, as well as a Brownie, is fantastic.

3. Proper Burger Company

Proper Brewing Co.'s objective is to consistently produce the highest-quality beer by using methods influenced by meticulous attention to detail, research, and focused innovation, as well as a commitment to process integrity and the use of the finest ingredients. The "BLACK BEAN & SWEET POTATO VEGGIE BURGER" is a must-try, and don't forget to order a cold beer.

2. Tonyburgers - Salt Lake City

Chris and Nicole Carver, husband and wife, didn't believe it was much healthier, tastier, or more rewarding to the body and soul! Chris and Nicole were curious, so they embarked on THE GREAT BURGER QUEST. Their pursuit for the best burgers and fries extended beyond burgers, and their investigation revealed that there were no shortcuts. Every day, the tastiest fries had to be hand-cut from fresh potatoes and fried twice in the perfect oil blend.

1. Hires Big H

Don Hale launched Hires Drive-In in 1959. Hires Big H Drive-in is known for its outstanding Big H, fresh cut fries, homemade onion rings, special dipping sauce, and cold mugs of root beer, thanks to Don's attention to detail. Hires Big H has proudly been listed as one of our country's favorite drive-ins in various national and regional assessments. The "RANCH BACON" is a must-try.