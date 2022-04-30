Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Amarillo, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Furrbie's

Furrbie's is a local burger business that serves up delicious burgers and delicious shakes. When you visit the restaurant, the chicken salad, shrimp plate, and hotdog are excellent choices. One of the most popular items on the menu is the "Green Chili Cheeseburger," and there is also live music. This is not to be missed.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

3. Yellow City Street Food - YCSF

Scott and Rin Buchanan, a husband-and-wife partnership, started serving gourmet tacos to the bar crowds in early 2013, and Yellow City Street Food was born. It's a small/local street cuisine joint with an excellent New American style that's inspired by street food! They have you covered on everything from tacos to burgers to wok dishes to vegan fare to desserts to brunch!!

2. Blue Sky

For our handmade hamburger patties, Blue Sky starts with never-frozen, 100 percent ground chuck. Ground chuck is a higher-quality beef with no fillers than standard hamburger meat. It's more expensive, but when making a superb burger, you have to start with the greatest beef. Their buns are cooked fresh every day and are free of preservatives.

1. Buns Over Texas

In 1989, Buns Over Texas opened its doors in Amarillo. For almost 22 years, they've been offering delicious burgers, cheese fries, dogs, poultry, fish, and a variety of other menu items. They have a lot of gluten-free buns on hand and have a number of healthy menu selections, such as their new naked burgers. It's a burger wrapped in leaf lettuce that's completely nutritious, and it comes with carrots, asparagus, and fresh green beans as vegetarian fries.