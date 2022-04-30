Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Frisco, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Kenny's Burger Joint - Frisco

Kenny's Burger Joint is a full-service/full-bar establishment where their signature burgers are prepared to order on a hickory wood-burning grill. Relax with a Gray Goose martini from their chilled tap system, as the kids make their own milkshake creations. Their menu includes anything from burgers to Ahi Tuna salad, so there's something for everyone.

4. Haystack burgers and barley

Haystack Frisco was founded by Kevin and Jenny Galvan in September of 2019. They wanted to open a restaurant in their area that not only served delicious, fresh food, but also acted as a valuable member of the community. Begin with the "Haystack Burger," which features Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Bar-B-Q, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

3. Jakes Burgers and Beer

When you visit a good friend out of town and they take you to a great local hangout where the food is great and the vibe is relaxed, fun, and exciting? Locally sourced, never frozen 100 percent beef patties, hand-cut fries, freshly baked buns, and premium cheeses and toppings ensure the greatest burger on the planet.

2. Wahlburgers

Paul adored food and his family, but he couldn't stop cooking for them alone. He was eager for something more and wanted to cook for everyone else's family as well. As a result, he created Wahlburgers. A must-try is their famed "BURGER," which includes a beef burger, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Paul's trademark.

1. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Come to MOOYAH as soon as possible to enjoy their MOOYAH double cheeseburger, mushroom swiss burger on lettuce, cheddar bacon burger, gourmet hot dogs, vegan burgers, vegetarian burgers, and much more. This restaurant is famed for its gourmet burgers, which are well worth the money.