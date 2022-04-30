Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

4. BurgerFi

BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use American Angus Beef that is 100 percent natural. They also provide premium Wagyu Beef and the award-winning VegeFi Burger, don't miss their made-to-order sides, such as Fresh-Cut Fries and Beer-Battered Onion Rings, as well as their delectable Frozen Custard Desserts

3. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is a popular establishment known for serving the greatest burgers in town. You will not be disappointed if you order the "Bacon cheeseburger on steroids' ' with Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of apple wood smoked bacon, house made bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

2. Chris' Hot Dogs

Chris' Hot Dogs (Chris' Hot Dogs) Chris' Hotdogs, which opened in 1917, has been appreciated by people from many walks of life. Chris' is a place where everyone is welcome, young and old, rich and poor, from any country, and they may all dine peacefully in this magnificent establishment. Order a cheeseburger or a Chris' Hamburger with the famed Chris' chili sauce.

1. Vintage Year

MGM Green is a container farm in the city that grows leafy greens and herbs for their restaurants and neighborhood. Vintage Year, Vintage Cafe, and their next restaurant, Ravello, serve their fresh ingredients. The "VY Burger" is a one-of-a-kind burger on the menu.