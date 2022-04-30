Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint Birmingham

Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, they have got you covered with House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Their Bottomless Steak Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy burger.

4. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Come to MOOYAH as soon as possible to enjoy their MOOYAH double cheeseburger, mushroom swiss burger on lettuce, cheddar bacon burger, gourmet hot dogs, vegan burgers, vegetarian burgers, and much more. This restaurant is famed for its gourmet burgers, which are well worth the money.

3. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers' mission is to foster a sense of community by bringing people together through their shared love of comfort cuisine. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. "Juicy DOUBLE BACON" is a must-try. No one ever said, "Hold the bacon." For delectable perfection, their traditional burger is topped with four pieces of crispy bacon.

2. Baha Burger

Baha Burger is a local burger business that serves up some of the best gourmet burgers in town. One of the best burgers on the menu is the "Lamb Burger" with Romaine lettuce, feta, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, tomato, romaine, and Taziki sauce, served on a Wheat Bun.

1 . Pop's Neighborhood Grill

Pop's Neighborhood Grill is a traditional Birmingham restaurant. The All Pop's Burgers, which are hand patted fresh every day, are popular among the locals. Burgers come with chips or fries as an option. Don't forget to add chili, cheese, or hot beef to your fries.