Birmingham, AL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUKfj_0fOZno8y00
Unsplash

5. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint Birmingham

Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, they have got you covered with House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Their Bottomless Steak Fries are the perfect complement to a juicy burger.

4. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Come to MOOYAH as soon as possible to enjoy their MOOYAH double cheeseburger, mushroom swiss burger on lettuce, cheddar bacon burger, gourmet hot dogs, vegan burgers, vegetarian burgers, and much more. This restaurant is famed for its gourmet burgers, which are well worth the money.

3. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers' mission is to foster a sense of community by bringing people together through their shared love of comfort cuisine. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. "Juicy DOUBLE BACON" is a must-try. No one ever said, "Hold the bacon." For delectable perfection, their traditional burger is topped with four pieces of crispy bacon.

2. Baha Burger

Baha Burger is a local burger business that serves up some of the best gourmet burgers in town. One of the best burgers on the menu is the "Lamb Burger" with Romaine lettuce, feta, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, tomato, romaine, and Taziki sauce, served on a Wheat Bun.

1. Pop's Neighborhood Grill

Pop's Neighborhood Grill is a traditional Birmingham restaurant. The All Pop's Burgers, which are hand patted fresh every day, are popular among the locals. Burgers come with chips or fries as an option. Don't forget to add chili, cheese, or hot beef to your fries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20770 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Grub Burger Bar is a prominent and authentic burger restaurant in California that first opened its doors in 2016. Their attitude has always been simple: make good meals with the best ingredients possible. It took those years to perfect that formula, but they've built relationships all throughout the Bay Area to ensure that all of their food is farmed and delivered to your plate.

Read full story
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Midland, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Midland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hopdoddy Burger Bar started as a simple dream of making good food, served by good people, for good people, and above all else to help motivated people achieve their dreams. If you make a stop at this amazing burger joint, don't forget to order the "Bacon Love".

Read full story
1 comments
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Norman, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Garage Burgers & Beer is a traditional local American restaurant in Norman that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Classic cheeseburger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The flavor on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy