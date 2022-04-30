Oxnard, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Oxnard, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Hook Burger

Hook Burger has a one-of-a-kind journey and enthusiasm for high-quality food and courteous service. Their burgers are created with 100% fresh lean beef, and their chicken is hormone and antibiotic free. Their seafood is always fresh and line caught, and their turkey is always free range and delicious, with homemade dressings and sauces.

4. Buddy Burgers

Buddy Burgers is a downtown Oxnard staple known for great burgers, hot dogs, chili, and more! Everything from hot dogs to excellent hamburgers to chili fries and everything in between is available at the ballpark. Try one of their wonderful fried burritos or one of their chili dogs or chili burgers! Buddy Burger is a tasty place unique to downtown Oxnard that is casual, fast, and reasonable, with outdoor dining available.

3. A-Burger

A-Burger has been Oxnard's favorite local choice for great hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches at a fair price for over 30 years! Try their delicious fries, onion rings, and Munchers, as well as their delicious Breakfast Burritos in the morning!

2. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

1. The Lookout Bar & Grill

The Lookout is a magnificent place to enjoy a terrific dinner, a nice drink, friendly service, and exciting entertainment on the Central Coast. It is often hailed as having the greatest view in the Channel Islands Harbor. Burgers and sandwiches are among the bar's unusual offerings. The sliders and jalapeño poppers are also delicious.

