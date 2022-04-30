Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Farmhaus Burger

Farmhaus Burger delivers dry-aged, double-patty beef burgers produced from a proprietary grind of local Southeastern Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib. CRAFT COCKTAILS, BEER, WINE & SPIRITS, and the famed shakes are also available.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

3. Whiskey Bar Kitchen

Whiskey Bar Kitchen has a large selection of hard-to-find whiskeys from the world's seven whiskey regions, as well as a complete bar and a menu of Japanese and American comfort cuisine. On a French roll, request the "Cali," which includes avocado, sweet cucumber, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, fresh jalapeño, provolone, and citrus aioli.

2 . Cook Out

Cook Out is concerned with the quality of its meals and service. The most popular items on the menu are their fresh handcrafted Hamburgers, which come with a choice of mayo, mustard, onions, pickles, and lettuce. To round out your dinner, get a unique creamery, fancy milkshake.

1. Metro Diner

Are you curious about what to expect at Metro Diner in Augusta? You can count on a warm greeting, a substantial plate of some of the best comfort cuisine you've ever had, a full belly, and a decent chance of leftovers to continue the Metro Diner experience! Take the "BREAKFAST BURGER," which comes with a 100 percent Angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg cooked any way you want it, and Hollandaise sauce.