Augusta, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmxF3_0fOZhvI500
Unsplash

5. Farmhaus Burger

Farmhaus Burger delivers dry-aged, double-patty beef burgers produced from a proprietary grind of local Southeastern Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib. CRAFT COCKTAILS, BEER, WINE & SPIRITS, and the famed shakes are also available.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

3. Whiskey Bar Kitchen

Whiskey Bar Kitchen has a large selection of hard-to-find whiskeys from the world's seven whiskey regions, as well as a complete bar and a menu of Japanese and American comfort cuisine. On a French roll, request the "Cali," which includes avocado, sweet cucumber, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, fresh jalapeño, provolone, and citrus aioli.

2. Cook Out

Cook Out is concerned with the quality of its meals and service. The most popular items on the menu are their fresh handcrafted Hamburgers, which come with a choice of mayo, mustard, onions, pickles, and lettuce. To round out your dinner, get a unique creamery, fancy milkshake.

1. Metro Diner

Are you curious about what to expect at Metro Diner in Augusta? You can count on a warm greeting, a substantial plate of some of the best comfort cuisine you've ever had, a full belly, and a decent chance of leftovers to continue the Metro Diner experience! Take the "BREAKFAST BURGER," which comes with a 100 percent Angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg cooked any way you want it, and Hollandaise sauce.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20770 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Grub Burger Bar is a prominent and authentic burger restaurant in California that first opened its doors in 2016. Their attitude has always been simple: make good meals with the best ingredients possible. It took those years to perfect that formula, but they've built relationships all throughout the Bay Area to ensure that all of their food is farmed and delivered to your plate.

Read full story
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Midland, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Midland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hopdoddy Burger Bar started as a simple dream of making good food, served by good people, for good people, and above all else to help motivated people achieve their dreams. If you make a stop at this amazing burger joint, don't forget to order the "Bacon Love".

Read full story
1 comments
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Norman, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Garage Burgers & Beer is a traditional local American restaurant in Norman that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Classic cheeseburger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The flavor on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy