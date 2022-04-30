Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is clear and honest, just like their customers: industrious folks who prefer simple, uncomplicated things. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. With a double burger, cheese, onions, and a thousand island dressings, the Big Way is a great pick.

4. Cotham's In the City

In Arkansas, Cotham's restaurants have a long and illustrious history. Cotham's Mercantile, the original location, was built in 1912. It has served as a general mercantile store for local farmers and plantation owners in the Scott area since its inception. For a begging, get fried green tomatoes followed by a hubcap cheeseburger, which is the greatest burger on the menu.

3. Hubcap Burger Company

Erin Griffin, who you may know from her downtown restaurant, the famed Cotham's in the City, which she owns with her, husband Jon Griffin, is the brains behind Hubcap Burger Company. All of their hamburgers and cheeseburgers are delicious. Leaf lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, red onion, and HUBCAP SAUCE are all included. American, cheddar, or pepper jack cheeses are available.

2. Big Orange : West Little Rock

Big orange: west little rock is a neighborhood burger business that serves some of little rock's best burgers. Join it for craft beers, draft wine, and creative cocktails, as well as bold burgers, inspired salads, fresh-whipped shakes, soda-bottle floats, craft beers, draft wine, and creative cocktails.

1. Five Guys

Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.