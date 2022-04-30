Port Saint Lucie, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Port St. Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Five Guys

Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.

4. Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries

Kenney Moore, the creator of Hwy 55, knew he had to do one thing right when he established his first restaurant in 1991: treat his customers well. If you're craving fresh, never-frozen burgers, quality sliced cheesesteaks stacked high on steamed hoagies, and creamy frozen custard prepared in-house, come to Hwy 55. The "Carolina Classic Cheeseburger" is a must-order.

3. La Perrada del Gordo

The grand opening of La Perrada del Gordo in West Palm Beach took place on June 10, 2003. Their distinctive Gordo Burger Mix has everything you need for a delicious meal, including a Chicken or Beef Burger with garlic, showy, pink, pineapple, mustard, ketchup; chips, cheese, tomato, bacon, Shredded Beef & Chicken; and cheese, tomato, bacon.

2. St Lucie Draft House Fl

St Lucie Draft House Fl is a neighborhood tavern with several unique menu items. One of the best burgers at St Lucie Draft House is the "Bourbon Burger." Don't miss out on the half-pound Angus burger with whiskey glaze, grilled portabella, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, and onion petals.

1. Applebee's Grill + Bar

Applebee's has a variety of eating alternatives to suit your needs, whether you're seeking for economical lunch deals with coworkers or a wonderful supper with family and friends. To relieve your thirst, inquire about drink specials and their vast assortment of beverages, beers, and cocktails. Don't forget to order the specialty burger, as well.

