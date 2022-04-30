Worcester, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Worcester, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Fix Burger Bar

Their handcrafted burgers blend bespoke and local grinds of the freshest beef with over 40 toppings ranging from classic to outstanding, allowing guests to enjoy one of their distinctive "Fixed-Up" burgers or get creative by designing their own. They serve fantastic beers and create incredible cocktails and shakes using homemade syrups and the freshest ingredients.

4. Five Guys

Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.

3. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers' mission is to foster a sense of community by bringing people together through their shared love of comfort cuisine. Wayback, who was born in Newark, Delaware in 1991, represents the inner "rebel" who may not eat their vegetables but ALWAYS holds the door open for Grandma. "Juicy DOUBLE BACON" is a must-try. No one ever said, "Hold the bacon." For delectable perfection, their traditional burger is topped with four pieces of crispy bacon.

2. Brew City Grill & Brew House

Brew City has an award-winning beer menu with over 165 options, 41 on tap, and three cask-conditioned ales. Brew City also provides innovative cocktails and wines from across the world, in addition to an excellent beer selection. Their one-of-a-kind delicacies are made entirely from scratch. Brew City has a burger menu that has been acknowledged for quality by the Phantom Gourmet, Boston Globe, Yankee Magazine, and others, in addition to their seasonal, lunch, and dinner menus...

1. The Hangover Pub

The distinct style and flavor of Chef Michael Arrastia can be found throughout this one-of-a-kind dining experience. American fusion food with Italian, Japanese, and Hispanic flavors is infused with house-made bacon, which brings these recipes to life. Come for dinner, award-winning brunch, one-of-a-kind drinks, and an exclusive variety of craft beers.

