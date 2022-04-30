Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. The Black Cow

The Black Cow in Uptown Columbus exudes a laid-back rustic southern appeal. They provide high-quality, mouth-watering southern comfort meals, from their Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger, which Garden & Gun readers voted "The Best Burger in the South," to their famed Meatloaf and exquisite Steaks. At their bars, sit back, relax, and order one of their unique cocktails or a craft beer.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

3. Mark's City Grill

Mark's City Grill has been a Columbus favorite since 2009, thanks to their excellent standards for food, service, and atmosphere. Mark's City Grill takes pleasure in offering foods that are both visually appealing and flavorful. They've developed an environment that encourages everyone to come in for a delicious meal and a good time with family and friends. One of the best dishes on the menu is the Bacon cheeseBurger.

2. The Cannon Brew Pub

The Cannon Brew Pub offers a one-of-a-kind old-world charm, as well as signature on-site brews, classic American cuisine, and brick-fired oven pizza. request the "Cannon Burger," which is the most popular item on the menu. There is also dog-friendly sidewalk cafe seating.

1. B.Merrell's

Georgia, Barry, and his wife, Louanne, decided to try their own concept after 18 years. B. Merrell's, B. Merrell's, B. Merrell's, B. Merrell's, B. Me The menu's centerpiece is rotisserie chicken. A homemade marinade combines with slow roasting to create a delectable entrée that can be served as a single serving or as a whole chicken to feed the entire family. Other meals that include Rotisserie Chicken include Rotisserie Chicken Salad & Open-faced Chicken Sandwiches and Burgers.