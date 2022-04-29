Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chandler, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Brews - A Taphouse and Gourmet Burger Joint

Fresh meat, craft beer, and fresh-cut fries are the cornerstones of Brews - A Tap house and Gourmet Burger Joint. They hand-make delectable burgers using Certified Hereford Beef grown by Midwestern ranchers, ranging from a simple hamburger to their most popular Kentucky Bourbon Classic. Also, look out for the Burger of the Month!

4. Truland Burgers & Greens | Chandler

Truland Burgers & Greens | Chandler serves some of the greatest burgers in town, thanks to the usage of antibiotic- and hormone-free Niman Ranch meat. On the menu, you'll find some of the best, from the original “Truland burger” to the Truffle Burger. Truland Burgers & Greens is the place to go if you're craving a gourmet burger.

3. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has quickly become the hottest hangout in town! They opted to keep it simple and call themselves what they offer: cold beers and cheeseburgers! So, for a unique experience, get a "HANGOVER" with jack, sugar cured bacon, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes & egg, and a cool beer.

2. Good Time Charli's

Good Time Charli's is the gathering place, where groups large and small come to make memories! The atmosphere is relaxed, and the moment you enter through the door, you are welcomed as FAMILY! It's worth trying the "Doc Holliday" -Premium 8 oz. old west style burger, cooked to order with Gouda cheese, Southwest BBQ sauce, spring greens, and a pile of onion straws on a brioche bun.

1. In-N-Out Burger

A location of the In-N-Out Burger business is at the top of the list. The fast food joint, which serves burgers and other goods and is located at 7050 W Ray Rd, Chandler, is the city's highest-rated burger joint. Try their classic cheeseburger with toasted buns (freshly baked using old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough), cheese slice (their American cheese is the real thing), beef patty, onions, lettuce & tomato.