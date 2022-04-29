Buffalo, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrBmH_0fOUKUlA00
Unsplash

5. Allen Burger Venture

Allen Burger Venture is a local restaurant that serves fresh dry-aged grass-fed Angus beef burgers that are supplied from verified humane and sustainable ranches to ensure the best quality and flavor. Start with the best which includes Bourbon Bacon and Brown Sugar Marmalade & Crumbled Goat Cheese. Fantastic wings, truffle fries, and ddd hot chicken are also on the menu.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys, located at 2636 Delaware Ave in Buffalo, is a popular burger chain. With over 1,000 milkshake variations and several ways to personalize your burger, your perfect meal is just a click away! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts as you wait.

3. Mister Sizzle's

Mister Sizzle's is a brand-new Buffalo company with a big idea; they want to establish the best burger business in the world by providing outstanding service and delicious meals. Mister Sizzle's must be considered the best place for a burger, shake, drink, cocktail, or fries by every visitor. Order the SIZZLE burger, which comes with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and a special Sizzle sauce.

2. BurgerIM

BurgerIM is a restaurant that serves some of the city's best burgers. BurgerIM has created the world's first keto burger, recognizing the popularity of the keto diet. The result is a burger with a ground-breaking bun that is a low-carb, nutritious alternative to lettuce buns or traditional gluten-free buns. The Keto Burger features two patties, two pieces of cheese, and your choice of toppings.

1. The Place

The Place is a local history restaurant that has retained many of its original charms, such as mahogany wood walls, original tongue and groove ceiling, and new hardwood oak flooring. Roast turkey dinners, "Thinnie Flynnie" sandwiches, and Tom & Jerry's holiday eggnog punch have all returned, and the tradition continues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20306 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Olathe, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Olathe, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Olathe, Kansas is one of the fastest growing cities in the US, with a population of 120,000 people. Olathe, just minutes from downtown Kansas City, is home to big city thrills and small town fun, with a variety of activities and attractions suitable for the entire family. With a laid-back, casual dining atmosphere that complements local hangouts, warm cafés, and home-style eateries.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Visalia, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The city of Visalia is nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The town's beautiful scenery and charming communities make it a great spot to visit and explore. In the city of Visalia The lunch and dinner menus are broad and varied, with items such as linguini, pork tenderloin, steaks, and lobster tail on the menu – all of which are prepared with only the finest ingredients, cooked to perfection, and presented tastefully.

Read full story
Thornton, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Thornton, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Thornton, located in Adams and Weld counties in north-central Colorado, isn't as well-known as some of the area's other communities, such as Boulder and Westminster. However, it is the sixth most populated city in the state and has seen rapid expansion in recent years. In Thornton, there is a menu to suit every appetite, from sushi to soul food, breakfast to BBQ.

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Surprise, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Surprise (Arizona) was named after Flora Mae Statler, who ironically said in 1938 that she "would be astonished if the town ever amounted to much." Surprise increased to a population of around 118,000 people in 2010, making it Arizona's sixth fastest growing city. If you're craving pub food, Mexican cuisine with a Southwestern twist, or even fusion Vietnamese meals, there's a place in Surprise for you.

Read full story
Bridgeport, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Bridgeport, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bridgeport has a population of over 144,000 people, 1,300 acres of public property for parks, and 13 legally defined neighborhoods spread out over 16 square miles.. Bridgeport has a diverse range of activities, including magnificent waterfront parks and unique museums. Also has a plethora of fresh fish. The city's restaurants aren't only confined to seafood; they also provide everything from all-American steak to tapas and Italian specialties.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Charleston, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Charleston is a vacation treasure trove, with an incredible food scene of old-school favorites and inventive newcomers, a prime location surrounded by water and near beautiful beaches, and plenty to see and do. It is consistently ranked among the best cities in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers. It's a refuge for history aficionados as well as a culinary adventure for foodies searching for a memorable supper.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy