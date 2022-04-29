Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Allen Burger Venture

Allen Burger Venture is a local restaurant that serves fresh dry-aged grass-fed Angus beef burgers that are supplied from verified humane and sustainable ranches to ensure the best quality and flavor. Start with the best which includes Bourbon Bacon and Brown Sugar Marmalade & Crumbled Goat Cheese. Fantastic wings, truffle fries, and ddd hot chicken are also on the menu.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys, located at 2636 Delaware Ave in Buffalo, is a popular burger chain. With over 1,000 milkshake variations and several ways to personalize your burger, your perfect meal is just a click away! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts as you wait.

3. Mister Sizzle's

Mister Sizzle's is a brand-new Buffalo company with a big idea; they want to establish the best burger business in the world by providing outstanding service and delicious meals. Mister Sizzle's must be considered the best place for a burger, shake, drink, cocktail, or fries by every visitor. Order the SIZZLE burger, which comes with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, and a special Sizzle sauce.

2. BurgerIM

BurgerIM is a restaurant that serves some of the city's best burgers. BurgerIM has created the world's first keto burger, recognizing the popularity of the keto diet. The result is a burger with a ground-breaking bun that is a low-carb, nutritious alternative to lettuce buns or traditional gluten-free buns. The Keto Burger features two patties, two pieces of cheese, and your choice of toppings.

1. The Place

The Place is a local history restaurant that has retained many of its original charms, such as mahogany wood walls, original tongue and groove ceiling, and new hardwood oak flooring. Roast turkey dinners, "Thinnie Flynnie" sandwiches, and Tom & Jerry's holiday eggnog punch have all returned, and the tradition continues.