Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Durham, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5 . Bull City Burger and Brewery

Bull City Burger and Brewery, located at 107 East Parrish Street in downtown Durham, is a locally owned, independent restaurant and craft brewery. The restaurant first opened its doors in March of 2011, is very "farm-to-fork," with North Carolina pasture-raised beef farmers supplying beef, which they grind everyday to prepare their all-beef hamburgers and hotdogs. All of the burgers and hot dogs are on the menu and ready for you to try.

4. Burger Bach - Durham

Burger Bach is a Gastro Pub that is unlike any other pub, bar, or burger establishment. On the gastronomical side, improved preparation and high-quality ingredients are emphasized. For flavor, marbling, and quality, they combine and grind ribeye, brisket, and chuck. To access the ultimate intelligent experience, start with the "Hangover Cure" and finish your dinner with a craft beer.

3. Town Hall Burger & Beer Durham

Town Hall Burger and Beer believe that some of life's best memories may be made around a table, sharing a nice meal with the people you care about. So, if you're looking for a family supper spot, you've come to the correct location. You will discover the true experience with "The Mondo Burger" and a local craft beer.

2. Only Burger

OnlyBurger has built a devoted following of Triangle foodies since starting in Fall 2008, first with their mobile burger truck and now with their Shannon Road restaurant in Durham. Only fresh, made-to-order burgers are presented on the right bun. Veggie and turkey burgers are also offered, along with freshly cut fries, hand breaded onion rings, and house made sides.

1. Dain's Place

Dain's Place, conveniently located on the 9th Street strip, is Durham's favorite local pub. They serve lunch and dinner 24 hours a day, featuring "the Defibrillator" and "Dainer," two distinctive burgers that are quite unique. Also, order the tots and a bottle of Dragon's Milk Stout, which is one of the best stouts you'll ever have.