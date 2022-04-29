Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Plano, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Kenny's Burger Joint – Plano

Kenny's Burger Joint - Plano is a full-service/full-bar establishment that serves specialty burgers cooked to order on a hickory wood-burning grill. Relax with a Grey Goose martini served from the bar's frozen tap system, while you are eating the burger with the freshest produce including jumbo beefsteak tomatoes, Italian super sweet red onions and crisp California lettuce.

4. Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat is a traditional chain restaurant in Plano, Texas that serves some of the best burgers around. Beef patty, jalapeño-cheddar tater tots, jalapeño bacon, chive goat cheese, fried egg, and jalapeño-truffle aioli or 2 smash patties (1 beef, 1 sausage), American cheese, bacon, scrambled egg patty, additional bacon, and Pippin's "everything" sauce It's entirely up to you.

3. Country Burger

Since 1973, Country Burger has been family owned and operated. The city's most popular restaurant serves everything from favorite combos like the "Country Burger" to signature burgers like the "Jr. Burger." Signature Sides like sweet potato, Fried Pickles, and Fried Green Beans are available to enjoy too.

2. Scotty P's

Scotty P's is a family-owned and run restaurant that delivers delectable food cooked with meticulous attention to detail and the finest ingredients available. Marinades, soups, chili, and dressings are all homemade, so that you can enjoy your burger better. Scotty P's is certainly a one-of-a-kind company because of their adherence to "old school" excellence paired with their modern expertise of food preparation.

1. Nest Burger

Nest Burger is a neighborhood burger joint dedicated to serving high-quality, delicious meals that leaves you wanting more. You will be enthralled if you order some of the menu's delectable, juicy gourmet burgers, such as the famed Texas Onion Burger or the Big Ole Plano Burger.