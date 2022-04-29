Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Anchorage, Alaska

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Tommy's Burger Stop

Tommy's Burger Stop in Alaska is an award-winning eclectic dive/diner. There are Cajun-influenced burgers and Philly's created with love. The patties at Tommy’s Burger Stop are made with Australian beef and are lightly seasoned with a Cajun spice blend. You must try them with an Old Fashioned Milkshakes.

4. Alaskan Burger & Brew

The greatest burger in Anchorage may be found at Alaskan Burger & Brew, a typical local restaurant. The Kodiak burger with shrimp and the Alaskan burger with salmon, which are the menu's distinctive items, are popular among the locals. You can also have the dessert of the day to round up your meal.

3. BurgerFi

BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, Beyond Meat Burger, and more! Don’t miss their made-to-order sides, like Fresh-Cut Fries and Beer-Battered Onion Rings or their delicious Frozen Custard Desserts.

2. Arctic Roadrunner

The Arctic Roadrunner has been around for a long time. They've been dishing customers some of Alaska's greatest burgers since 1964. You'll receive more than just a burger if you stop by this Seward Highway establishment... The menu is tiny, but there's bound to be a burger to suit your preferences...from the All American burger to the Pepper Burger to the Mexican Burger.

1. Max Burger

Max Burger is a neighborhood restaurant in Anchorage, located at 5430 E. Northern Lights Blvd. Visitors and locals alike enjoy this popular restaurant's diverse menu, which includes burgers, wings, Hawaiian BBQ, seafood, Japanese cuisine, and Chinese cuisine. The most popular burgers to sample are the Hawaiian Burger Special and the Teriyaki Burger.

