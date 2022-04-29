Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. White Star

White Star Bar is a Jersey City-based casual neighborhood American restaurant and craft cocktail bar that delivers one of the city's greatest burgers. Brunch, lunch, and dinner are all available. They have a variety of burgers with crispy fries on their menu. A fried pickle burger, a double cheeseburger, and a vegan beyond burger are among the options.

4. Left Bank Burger Bar

For all burger fans out there, a visit to Left Bank Burger is a must. This relaxed burger joint serves all-natural burgers with a wide range of toppings, as well as craft beers on tap. If you're searching for some unique burgers, this is the place to go. Their Bankrupt burger, which features their bank sauce, is well-known, additionally; they have some excellent vegan options.

3. Dark Side of the Moo

Dark Side of the Moo is a tiny café that is ideal for families with children. They also have some unusual meat selections for your burgers, such as alligator meat, but you can still stick to more traditional fare, such as their classic burgers. From a conventional cheeseburger to their Southern Comforts Burger, they have a lot of delectable selections.

2. The Ashford

The Ashford, located in the center of Downtown Jersey City, brings New York's speakeasy days to the pedestrian plaza on Newark Avenue. There are numerous burger selections at Ashford, as well as a comprehensive brunch menu that includes breakfast burgers. The Ashford is the perfect venue for a fun get-together, family supper, or watching your favorite team while enjoying a wonderful burger and fries.

1. Crave Burger Cafe and Cigars

Crave Burger Cafe's owners were born and raised in Jersey City, and they opened the restaurant in 2016 to share their love of fine food with others. Crave Burger Cafe is ideal for burger fans, with a menu that includes everything from the Majestic Deluxe burger to the salmon burger. For vegetarians, they also provide options other than burgers.