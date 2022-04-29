Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Hops Burger Bar

Hops Burger Bar is a unique eatery at Greensboro that uses only the highest-quality ingredients. It offers a superior blend of Angus Beef, the best Craft Beers, and locally grown ingredients. The dishes "North Carolinian" and "Cuban Cow" are on the menu and ready for you to try with your choice of sides.

4. Big Burger Spot

Burgers from the Big Burger Spot are beautifully tucked into a brioche bun polished with melted butter and piled high with your choice of great toppings. It’s a well-executed classic combination. The "Almost Big", "Big", and the "Colossal Burger" are all available in three sizes on the menu to order. Cheese, bacon cheddar, chili cheese, bacon ranch, loaded nacho, pesto garlic aioli and aged parmesan garlic are included in the fries.

3. Bad Daddys Burger Bar

Bad Daddys Burger Bar is a popular establishment known for serving the greatest burgers in town. You will not be disappointed if you order the ‘Bacon cheeseburger on steroids’ with Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of apple wood smoked bacon, house made bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

2. Five Guys

More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys at 3124 Kathleen Avenue in Greensboro. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

1. PorterHouse Burger Company-Market Street

PorterHouse Burger Company-Market Street is a locally owned and operated restaurant that specializes in custom-made signature burgers. Slow-smoked Pulled Pork, fresh salads, and delectable desserts are also available. Signature Burgers with house-made jam, pimento cheese, a fried egg, and even grilled shrimp! Try their Craft Beer collection, which is served in a laid-back, comfortable setting.