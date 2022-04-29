Greensboro, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3XPA_0fOT8xuP00
Unsplash

5. Hops Burger Bar

Hops Burger Bar is a unique eatery at Greensboro that uses only the highest-quality ingredients. It offers a superior blend of Angus Beef, the best Craft Beers, and locally grown ingredients. The dishes "North Carolinian" and "Cuban Cow" are on the menu and ready for you to try with your choice of sides.

4. Big Burger Spot

Burgers from the Big Burger Spot are beautifully tucked into a brioche bun polished with melted butter and piled high with your choice of great toppings. It’s a well-executed classic combination. The "Almost Big", "Big", and the "Colossal Burger" are all available in three sizes on the menu to order. Cheese, bacon cheddar, chili cheese, bacon ranch, loaded nacho, pesto garlic aioli and aged parmesan garlic are included in the fries.

3. Bad Daddys Burger Bar

Bad Daddys Burger Bar is a popular establishment known for serving the greatest burgers in town. You will not be disappointed if you order the ‘Bacon cheeseburger on steroids’ with Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of apple wood smoked bacon, house made bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

2. Five Guys

More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys at 3124 Kathleen Avenue in Greensboro. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

1. PorterHouse Burger Company-Market Street

PorterHouse Burger Company-Market Street is a locally owned and operated restaurant that specializes in custom-made signature burgers. Slow-smoked Pulled Pork, fresh salads, and delectable desserts are also available. Signature Burgers with house-made jam, pimento cheese, a fried egg, and even grilled shrimp! Try their Craft Beer collection, which is served in a laid-back, comfortable setting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20372 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
Richmond, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Richmond, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. We don't think it's necessary to explain why you'd want to find Richmond's best burger, so we won't. Obviously, you want to know where in Richmond you can get the finest, juiciest, and most delectable burgers, and we're here to help!

Read full story
Meridian, ID

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Meridian, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Meridian is one of the most rapidly expanding cities in the United States. With theme parks, shopping malls, and a burgeoning culinary scene, this town has evolved into much more than it once was. Meridian is quickly establishing itself as the state's social and cultural hub. Meridian has a lot of distinctive, local eateries, despite not being immediately recognized as a culinary hub.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are so many options for a fantastic burger in Cambridge. Whether you want traditional meat or prefer a high-quality vegan option, this is the city for you. Here are our picks for the best burgers in Cambridge.

Read full story
College Station, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. College Station is a city in Brazos County, Texas, and is best known for housing Texas A&M University. Because the university has a strong emphasis on agriculture, students are referred to as Aggies, and the university and College Station in general are sometimes referred to as Aggieland. Who doesn't want a huge juicy burger loaded in cheese, bacon, pickles, onion rings, or even waffles? College Station has it all! There's one thing we don't have a shortage of, and that's burgers!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy