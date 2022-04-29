Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Stacked STL

Stacked STL has everything you need to make the burger of your dreams, from ground chuck to black bean patties, brioche buns to goat cheese. Choose from one of Stacked STL's 13 featured burgers or create your own with all of your favorite fixings.

4. Baileys' Range

Baileys' Range is a downtown St. Louis restaurant that opened in the fall of 2011. They are pleased to provide specialty burgers cooked with 100 percent grass fed, grain-finished American range beef and bake all of their beer buns in-house as part of the Baileys' family of restaurants. Order the Steakhouse, which comes with caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, steak sauce, and spring greens.

3. Five Guys

More than 250,000 burger customization options and 1,000 milkshake variations are available at the local Five Guys at 4183 Lindell Blvd in St. Louis. Your ideal dinner is only a few clicks away! Whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100% peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait, they do it all.

2. Burger 809

Tasha Smith is the owner of Burger 809, a restaurant that aims to raise the bar in the food sector. Burger 809 prides itself on serving high-quality meals and providing great service. "WEST SIDE SLIDER" with Beef, Monterey Jack & Mozzarella cheese, BBQ Sauce, and pickles, Served on a toasted bun is one of the best you can find on the menu.

1. Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Since it was a small drive-in in the 1980s, the Hi-Pointe has been a popular St. Louis destination. Hi-goal Pointe's is to bring it back to life with delectable burgers and inventive sandwiches. Locally obtained ingredients are used in their chef-inspired menu. FRISCO MELT or TOKLAHOMA are two CHEF CREATURES to attempt.

