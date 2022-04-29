Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Strip District

Primanti Bros Strip District location, which opened in 1933 in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, is your go-to for delectable handcrafted sandwiches piled high with house-made coleslaw and perfectly seasoned fresh-cut fries. Whatever you're hungry for, their extensive menu of delectable appetizers and drinks will satisfy you. With a Minute Maid Lemonade, you can enjoy the Pitts-burger or the PB Reuben.

4. August Henry's Burger Bar

August Henry's Burger Bar is a restaurant that serves burgers. This isn't your average ground beef from the grocery store; it's a quality blend of dry-aged rib eye, New York strip, sirloin, and chuck. To lock in flavors and juiciness, August Henry's Burger Bar burgers are seared to perfection on the flattop. They then top them with your favorite Pittsburgh-made burger toppings, sauces, and more!

3. Burgatory

Burgatory is a welcoming little establishment that serves up some of the tastiest burgers and shakes you've ever experienced. They work with local dairies, growers, butchers, and bakers who are just as concerned with doing things well as they are. There are plenty of SIGNATURE BURGERS, including All Natural Beef Burger with White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and our House Burger Sauce.

2. Tessaro's American Bar & Hardwood Grill

If you've gone through or lived in Bloomfield, Pittsburgh, in the last 25 years, you've probably smelled the rich aroma of Tessaro's half-pound all-beef ground chuck burgers sizzling on Tessaro's hardwood grill wafting along Liberty Avenue or one of its cross streets. One of the best is the Gourmet Kelly Burger, which comes with bacon, grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions, as well as your choice of cheese.

1. Applewood Smoke Burger Company

Many reviewers have referred to Applewood Smoke Burger Company as a "hidden gem," and we have to agree. Applewood Smoke Burger Company is a conventional burger business featuring a wide range of menu items, including some of Pittsburgh's best burgers.