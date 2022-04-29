Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Hamburger Mary's

Hamburger Mary's Orlando, located downtown, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.

4. PCG Artisanal Burgers

15771 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32837, USA and 2405 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, USA are the locations of PCG Artisanal Burgers. Freshness, the highest meal quality in town, speedy deliveries, and take-out are all priorities. Consider the Mercury Burger, which features a toasted bun, PCG artisanal patty, gorgonzola cheese, bacon jam, red onions, and baby arugula.

3. Teak Neighborhood Grill

Teak Neighborhood Grill in Orlando is a TRUE neighborhood grill. They just believe in one thing at Teak: having a good time!! Come try one of their 37 signature handcrafted burgers or their ever-changing craft beer menu. 19 of these are on their SECRET "Underground" menu!! With Ghost pepper cheese, pickled jalapeños, mayo, crispy potato strings, tomato, and spring mix, the Spicy Veronica is one of the greatest. It's usually served on a toasted brioche bun.

2. Smashburger

For the new generation of burger fans, Smashburger is the best burger joint. To do so, the Smashburger brand must embody all it stands for: the best quality ingredients, an amazing "smashing" culinary method, and menu diversity. The exquisite taste of a Smashburger defines what a great burger should be, from their fresh, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef that's smashed, seasoned, and seared on the grill to their butter-toasted artisan buns and quality cheeses and sauces!

1. Thunder Burger

Thunder Burger is a local burger joint in Orlando that serves up a variety of flavorful, juicy, and properly cooked burgers. With certified Angus, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes confit, and pesto sauce, the "Hera" is one of the greatest, and don't forget to order the Breaded and fried onion rings.