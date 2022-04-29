Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Krug's Tavern

Since March 1932, Krug's Tavern, Inc. has been a family-owned and operated business in Newark, New Jersey. They are glad to add that they have not only returning customers from years ago, but also new customers from all across the state who have heard about Krug's and their legendary 12 oz. burgers. Start with mozzarella sticks and work your way up to the incredible Taylor hamburger.

4 . Burger Bound Newark - Bar Restaurant

The secret to their success is simple: consistently high-quality food that tastes wonderful every time. Their mission is simple: to be the best burger, bar, and lounge in the area. They are a full-service bar lounge and burger business located in Newark's ironbound region. They serve fine cocktails and hand-crafted burgers, as well as supper entrees. A nice way to start is with the "Beef Cordon Bleu Burger."

3. Burger Walla

A WALLA is a salesperson or merchant in Indian culture — an expert. Some people devote their entire lives to honing a single skill that they aspire to share with the rest of the world. With 5 oz. of mixed short rib, brisket, and chuck, grilled to perfection and served medium-well with cheddar cheese, tomato, dill pickles, sautéed onions, and a glaze of Walla Sauce, "The Walla Beef" is a fantastic way to get started.

2 . Top Burger

Top Burger has been serving the Bragas family recipe to hundreds of pleased customers in Newark since 1971. Top Burgers' potato sticks are imported directly from Brazil, and their flour is prepared the old-fashioned method, without any shortcuts, to ensure that their pastries never taste dry. The meat is supplied fresh and ground in-house every day; you must try it.

1. The Yard

The Yard's menu pays homage to the African Diaspora's diversity, with influences from the American South, West Africa, and the Caribbean. They believed that a park in the heart of New Jersey's largest city should be a destination; a place to meet, convene, break bread, unwind, wind up, strategize, mobilize, and simply be. The oxtail is on a garlic-butter toasted brioche bun, the world's best burger is served with Gruyere cheese, tomato, dill pickles, and crispy shallots, as well as a glaze of Masala Sauce.