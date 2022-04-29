Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5 . Monty's Good Burger

Monty’s, which opened in Southern California in the summer of 2018, has now served over 2 million burgers, fries, tots, and shakes. Monty's serves gourmet burgers with house-made ketchup, caramelized grilled onions, and the plant-based Impossible Patty, all produced with locally sourced ingredients. Organic draft sodas prepared with pure cane sugar, sparkling house-made lemonade, Rocco's Sweet Shoppe cookies, house-made sauces, and wonderful signature Organic Oat milk Shakes are all available at Monty's Good Burger.

4. Burger Boss

They are staunch believers that resurrecting the great American burger begins with giving you, the burger fan, complete control. It's based on a straightforward formula: exclusively use grass-fed meat, Natural, goodness. They are proud of serving only the best proteins possible, including grass-fed beef and naturally raised poultries combined with a menu that offers more cheeses, sauces and toppings than you can shake a stick at. One of the best you should attempt is "ORIGINAL BOSS."

3. Nikko's Burgers

For the past 27 years, they have proudly served the Riverside community. Their delectable handcrafted specialties have lasted the test of time, and they strive to provide you with high-quality meals every day. Nikko's never skimps on the quality of its ingredients. Nikko’s Burgers is some of one of the many options available on the menu.

2. Johnny's Burgers

This restaurant has been operating for a long time, and they serve fantastic cuisine. The burgers are delicious, and the French fries are hot and crispy. Your personal favorite must be the zucchini sticks, which were hot, crispy, and thinly cut. Overall, the meal was delicious. It is not to be missed.

1. Islands Restaurant Riverside

Visit the Riverside Islands Restaurant on Central Avenue, which is located in the Riverside Plaza. Enjoy amazing burgers like the Maui Burger with fresh guacamole, their famous Island Fries, and cool beer while feeling like you're spending the day at the beach with your family and friends. Large TVs are ideal for sports viewing.