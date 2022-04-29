Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Lexington Diner

Lexington Diner in Lexington, Kentucky, is known for its award-winning Kentucky Bourbon Burger, which is served every day. Lexington Diner honors the delicious taste of food when it's prepared and served properly by using only the freshest ingredients. Breakfasts are served all day, or try a burger with basil pesto, chipotle aioli, or fried jalapenos, as seen on "Secrets of the Bluegrass Chef"

4 . Bad Wolf Burgers

Bad Wolf Burgers is a traditional local American restaurant in Lexington that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Bad Wolf burger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The Cajun spice on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

3. BRU Burger Bar

It's a true American classic and an icon. Everyman's cuisine, the hamburger is the people's sandwich. We can't think of anything better than this with a beer. Their mission is to provide you with delicious burgers produced with the finest local meats, topped with the freshest fixings, and served on freshly baked buns. Bru's menu features award-winning burgers made with locally sourced meats and veggies, as well as fresh salads, sandwiches, and other Bru gourmet creations. The BRU BURGER is excellent.

2. Oscar Diggs

Think Local, Shop Local, Support Local Stop by for the Best Burger In Lexington at Oscar Diggs. The “Odiggs House Burger” with their House Recipe Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, and Pickled Red Onions, as well as “the Ky Burger” with Creamy Odiggs Cheese Sauce with a House Made Onion Ring and Candied Bacon, is must-try Burgers. They also have Buffalo Trace Distillery, as well as an extensive range of craft beers to sample.

1. Parkette Drive-In

Parkette Drive-In has a long and illustrious history, making it one of the city's most iconic venues. They brought drive-in style dining back to the neighborhood because of their loyalty to the past. Their drive-in restaurant makes meals unforgettable with antique diner décor and a menu that covers all of the historical favorites. Grilled chicken and burgers drift into the parking lot, attracting cars like moths to a flame.