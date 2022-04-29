Lexington, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVunL_0fODtVfz00
Unsplash

5. Lexington Diner

Lexington Diner in Lexington, Kentucky, is known for its award-winning Kentucky Bourbon Burger, which is served every day. Lexington Diner honors the delicious taste of food when it's prepared and served properly by using only the freshest ingredients. Breakfasts are served all day, or try a burger with basil pesto, chipotle aioli, or fried jalapenos, as seen on "Secrets of the Bluegrass Chef"

4. Bad Wolf Burgers

Bad Wolf Burgers is a traditional local American restaurant in Lexington that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Bad Wolf burger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The Cajun spice on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

3. BRU Burger Bar

It's a true American classic and an icon. Everyman's cuisine, the hamburger is the people's sandwich. We can't think of anything better than this with a beer. Their mission is to provide you with delicious burgers produced with the finest local meats, topped with the freshest fixings, and served on freshly baked buns. Bru's menu features award-winning burgers made with locally sourced meats and veggies, as well as fresh salads, sandwiches, and other Bru gourmet creations. The BRU BURGER is excellent.

2. Oscar Diggs

Think Local, Shop Local, Support Local Stop by for the Best Burger In Lexington at Oscar Diggs. The “Odiggs House Burger” with their House Recipe Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, and Pickled Red Onions, as well as “the Ky Burger” with Creamy Odiggs Cheese Sauce with a House Made Onion Ring and Candied Bacon, is must-try Burgers. They also have Buffalo Trace Distillery, as well as an extensive range of craft beers to sample.

1. Parkette Drive-In

Parkette Drive-In has a long and illustrious history, making it one of the city's most iconic venues. They brought drive-in style dining back to the neighborhood because of their loyalty to the past. Their drive-in restaurant makes meals unforgettable with antique diner décor and a menu that covers all of the historical favorites. Grilled chicken and burgers drift into the parking lot, attracting cars like moths to a flame.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20835 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, synthetic herbicides and insecticides, ammonia, and other additives are all avoided when using organic, local, and natural foods. This is the best kind of burger joint for anyone who is health conscience.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy