Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers

This modest restaurant, which began in 1954 in Los Angeles, has been cooking burgers and keeping customers happy for over 60 years. You'll quickly understand why the locals adore their 100 percent beef burgers after you try one. Choose from the Caliente Chili Burger, Quarter-Pound Chili Cheeseburger, or California Classic.

4. Fatburger

Fatburger focuses on hamburgers, fries, and shakes, with each serving prepared to order. The burgers are never frozen and come in a variety of lean beef, chicken, turkey, and vegetable options. Burger served on a freshly toasted sponge-dough bun, of course. Order with "The Works" (lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish) or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons of your choice.

3. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

2. Served | Global Dining

Delicious food is part of the global climate, and eating is a universal joy. At Served Global Dining, they're pushing the envelope and providing you with a really unique global experience right in their own neighborhood. With twelve oz of house beef mix, spicy pork bulgogi, provolone, house kimchi, pickled radish, and a sunny side egg, the "KOREAN SPICY PORK BULGOGI & EGG" is one of the greatest to try.

1. Steak 'n Shake

Steak 'n Shake are well-known in Henderson, and are a welcoming local hangout for lunch or dinner with delicious shakes and burgers. The most popular items on the menu are the "Royale Steakburger" and "Western BBQ 'n Bacon Steakburger." They go well with Onion Rings, French Fries, and a Chili Bowl.