Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Wallbanger's

Joe and Robert Gaitan, the company's founders, founded Wallbangers Burgers over 20 years ago, but their passion for creating amazing burgers began at an early age. They have liked preparing fresh burgers since they were children, growing up in their mother's kitchen. On the menu are craft burgers, stuffed burgers, chicken, and more.

4. Fuddruckers

Some people are obsessed with developing the world's fastest automobiles or tallest skyscrapers. The call from Fuddruckers is only slightly less glitzy, but it's a whole lot tastier. They were created to make the Greatest Hamburgers in the World. Every day, they bake their buns fresh in their kitchens. You must try their all-natural, free-range, grass and grain fed game burgers, which are antibiotic and hormone free.

3. House of Burgers

House of Burgers is a restaurant that serves gourmet burgers and delicious homemade milkshakes. You may even specify how you want your burger cooked, and you can order different burgers from the menu. You must try the Aloha Burger, which consists of sourdough bread, a beef patty, ham, Swiss cheese, pineapple, and coconut mayo.

2. Grub Burger Bar

Grub began as a simple dream of providing wonderful food, served by good people, for good people, and, most importantly, of assisting driven people in achieving their goals. A must-try is the "Scorpion," which has Pepper Jack cheese, Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Sauce, grilled jalapeño, lettuce, and tomato. (For a modest fee, try the inferno style with an ice cream chaser.)

1. Flamin' Grills

There are few things in life that can compare to a well cooked steak, fish filet, or juicy burger straight from the grill, and Flamin' Grills understands this. Their flame-kissed Angus steaks and burgers, as well as their flavorful Gulf shrimp and salmon, are among the best in Corpus Christi. With Angus Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado Slices on a Gourmet Bun, the "TEJANO' Gourmet Burger" is one of the greatest.