Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Aurora, Colorado

5. Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill

Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill in Aurora is a large restaurant with a welcoming atmosphere that serves creative burgers. The platters at Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill are exquisitely crafted, and the burgers are enormous. The juicy, thick, soft beef is covered in a distinctive homemade cheese. In truth, it's a juicy, well-grilled, tasty steak sandwiched between fluffy bread and smothered in cheese.

4. Hero Certified Burgers

Hero was one of the first fast casual dining establishments in Canada to provide a completely traceable Canadian Angus Beef burger that was reared without the use of antibiotics or hormones. Their natural burgers, real cheese, high-quality toppings, and unusual condiment selection were well-received – and mimicked.

3. Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill

Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill serves standard bar fare. It's an excellent location for burgers. Burgers are provided fast since the restaurant is packed with dedicated, attentive employees. In addition, the patio is big and ideal for dining in the spring and summer. The mushroom burger is brimming with delicate mushrooms and fresh cheese.

2. Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge

Symposium is a posh Aurora Café Restaurant & Lounge. The Banquet Burger is a massive, creamy, juicy burger with tender bacon on top. The Banquet Burger was also served with crunchy onion rings as a side dish. There are also vegetarian options, such as the veggie burger. Fresh, ripe, flavorful ingredients like mushrooms, tomatoes, and black beans go into the vegetable burger.

1. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar offers a variety of gourmet burgers, sandwiches, and pub-style American meals. With booth, table, and bar seating, the restaurant is big and contemporary. Try one of Bad Daddy's Burger Bar's legendary burgers or sandwiches, such as the gigantic Bad Ass Burger, the bacon cheeseburger on steroids, the classic Southern, the fried mozzarella burger, or the Maui tuna burger, for the main course.