Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Bakersfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Flame Broiler

Young Lee created the first basic, nutritious fast food restaurant in Orange County in 1995. Young rapidly got incredibly busy as word of the nutritious food and quick service at Flame Broiler spread. A portion of beef cooked in their special Flame Broiler marinade and served over white or brown rice.

4. Banderas Burger Grill

"The Burger Truck '' is dedicated to providing delicious fresh cooked to order charbroiled burgers and sandwiches to their clients. The Pineapple Jalapeno Burger is so tasty with Mayo, pickles, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, cheese, and grilled onions .

3. Grill ‘N Burgers

Old-fashioned selections, modern twists on classics, and plenty of other specialized dishes keep you coming back to Grill 'N Burgers, all created with the same care and attention to detail. Everything is built to order, so you can be sure the plate you're getting was made especially for you. If you're looking for anything more than a burger, try one of their hot dogs, chili cheese fries, or even spicy wings.

2. Leo's Burgers, Inc.

Leo's Burgers is a burger and sandwich restaurant in Bakersfield, California, that serves breakfast and dinner. Eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, burritos, and other breakfast items are available. Mexican plates, burgers, sandwiches, and all of your favorite savory items are available for dinner.

1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your Freddy's Original Double with Cheese burger. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.