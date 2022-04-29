Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Clark Burger

Clark Burger takes pride in offering the best burgers and poutine in Baltimore. Only all-natural, never-frozen, antibiotic-free Angus Beef is served at Clark Burger! Make sure to order one of their famous Poutine plates to go with your burger. Lunch and dinner are served daily, and you can wash it all down with a selection of local craft beers, thick shakes, or specialty sodas.

4. Dooby’s

In Mount Vernon, Baltimore, a Korean-inspired cafe serves breakfast through dinner. Not only that, but it also serves some of the greatest boutique burgers in town: a large patty topped with cheddar and anchored by a brioche bun.

3. Iron Rooster

Whether you're searching for all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, or cocktails, Iron Rooster offers a fresh take on classic comfort food, legendary hospitality, and a genuine sense of community. The shrimp burger, made with huge chunks of shrimp and topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a smoky paprika rémoulade, was equally impressive.

2. Bobby’s Burger Palace

This beauty—juicy, sloppy, stacked high with toppings, a full spill-out-of-the-bun affair—certainly gets the job done when you're craving a burger from Bobby's Burger Palace. The L.A., with cheddar, avocado relish, and a few sprigs of nutty watercress, looks like it came directly from a California flavor lab.

1. Abbey Burger Bistro

From exotic meats like camel or kangaroo to locally farmed Roseda dry aged Black Angus to exquisite prepared vegetarian and vegan alternatives, The Abbey has something for everyone. There are a lot of options on the menu, including duck, kangaroo, ostrich, and boar, but they recommend the bison.

