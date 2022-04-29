Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Bred Gourmet

The Maui burger, a volcano-high mound of sliced pineapple, smoky ham, habanero pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, and spicy sauce from nearby M&M BBQ, is a Dot favorite that provides grass-fed beef with fresh and innovative toppings.

4. Charlie’s Kitchen

Charlie's is beloved by all: it's a landmark, one of the few relics from Harvard Square's spiky-haired punks and dive bars days. And everyone still adores Charlie's open-faced burgers, which come with guacamole on top, Guinness on the side, and are served on a bulkie bread or brioche.

3. Drink

Drink's interior, designed by Cheryl and Jeffrey Katz, evokes the rough elegant industrial character of the Fort Point area while also honoring the building's fascinating history as a wool warehouse. With lettuce, onion, pickle, black pepper aioli, ketchup, and American cheese, the DRINK BURGER 20 is one of the greatest.

2. The Haven

Cullen skink (smoky fish chowder), Scotch eggs, and an exceptional burger topped with a sweet-salty bacon-onion marmalade and Huntsman cheese and served with thick potato wedges are among the house specialties at the city's sole Scottish pub.

1. JM Curley

Jim Curley is an American restaurant in the center of Boston's financial district. With exposed brick, a concrete bar top, and old wood floors, their rustic barroom transports you to a time when restaurants were about terrific food and even better conversation. It specializes in American comfort food, and since opening in 2011, it has been serving an award-winning burger in Boston.