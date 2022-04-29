Cleveland, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3971cf_0fOCAUXg00
Unsplash

5. TownHall

Since its opening in 2013, the popular West 25th bar and restaurant, which just revealed intentions to establish in Columbus' Short North neighborhood, has been the place to see and be seen. Although the menu at TownHall is dominated by pretty healthy selections, they also serve burgers. While they do have lamb and vegetable burgers, they also have a typical grass-fed, organic cheeseburger that is wonderful.

4. EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

This fine-dining French café, with wonderful food and a noble cause behind it, teaches once-incarcerated individuals the skills of cooking and hospitality, giving them experience for future job chances. And this burger, which is prepared at the table, is incredible.

3. Cabin Club

When you go to a good steakhouse like Cabin Club, it's difficult to resist a juicy steak, but trust us when we say it's worth it to order the burger. You won't be disappointed with this brioche bread topped with baby swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and pickles.

2. Flat Iron Café

Cleveland's oldest Irish bar is offering three burgers. Their bourbon bacon burger is served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of side and a 12 pound burger cooked to perfection and topped with melted cheddar, seasoned bacon, and onion frizzles. Two 14-pound burgers "smash" fried on the flat top with yellow onions make up their double smash burger.

1. All Saints Public House

All Saints Public House will serve the Polski Nokaut. It's a 1/4 pound beef burger with beer braised sauerkraut, 1/4 pound smoked kielbasa from J & J Czuchraj Meats, melted Swiss cheese, and a drizzle of house-made paprika bacon aioli.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20835 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Athens, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Athens, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones, synthetic herbicides and insecticides, ammonia, and other additives are all avoided when using organic, local, and natural foods. This is the best kind of burger joint for anyone who is health conscience.

Read full story
1 comments
Lakewood Township, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Lakewood, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bun Burger Kitchen is a neighborhood eatery that serves some interesting cuisine. The meat is cooked to perfection and juicy, and the poppers are sauced and yet moist on the inside while crisp on the exterior.

Read full story
Coral Springs, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Coral Springs, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They use 100% natural American Angus Beef, they also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, and more!

Read full story
Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy