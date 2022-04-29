Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. TownHall

Since its opening in 2013, the popular West 25th bar and restaurant, which just revealed intentions to establish in Columbus' Short North neighborhood, has been the place to see and be seen. Although the menu at TownHall is dominated by pretty healthy selections, they also serve burgers. While they do have lamb and vegetable burgers, they also have a typical grass-fed, organic cheeseburger that is wonderful.

4. EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

This fine-dining French café, with wonderful food and a noble cause behind it, teaches once-incarcerated individuals the skills of cooking and hospitality, giving them experience for future job chances. And this burger, which is prepared at the table, is incredible.

3. Cabin Club

When you go to a good steakhouse like Cabin Club, it's difficult to resist a juicy steak, but trust us when we say it's worth it to order the burger. You won't be disappointed with this brioche bread topped with baby swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and pickles.

2. Flat Iron Café

Cleveland's oldest Irish bar is offering three burgers. Their bourbon bacon burger is served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of side and a 12 pound burger cooked to perfection and topped with melted cheddar, seasoned bacon, and onion frizzles. Two 14-pound burgers "smash" fried on the flat top with yellow onions make up their double smash burger.

1. All Saints Public House

All Saints Public House will serve the Polski Nokaut. It's a 1/4 pound beef burger with beer braised sauerkraut, 1/4 pound smoked kielbasa from J & J Czuchraj Meats, melted Swiss cheese, and a drizzle of house-made paprika bacon aioli.