Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Miller's Bar

Miller's has been honored to be a part of the "Best Burger" elite, from WDIV Best Burger to "The Food and Wine" Magazine designating us one of the top 10 Burger places in Southeast Michigan to Detroit's Hour Magazine... It's been since 1941! This establishment is a Michigan icon, having been crowned "best-burger" by multiple local publications and receiving countless national accolades. Miller's burgers are thick and juicy.

4. Green Dot Stables

The great thing about Green Dot's broad menu of sliders is that everyone's favorite is the cheeseburger, but the Mystery Meat is a must-try for adventurers. Kangaroo burgers, salmon, wild boar, elk sausage, and even shark have all been featured in the past.

3. Mercury Burger & Bar

This Corktown hotspot offers 15 distinct burgers. The Southwest, which includes a chorizo slider, jalapenos, cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, and pickled carrots, is one of many menu dishes that pay respect to the city.

2. Nemo's Bar

This superb bar has earned a place in the Detroit burger pantheon after more than 50 years of service. Order Nemo's Famous Burger and top it with Nemo's signature mustard sauce. Melted cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, and nothing else are served on a white bun wrapped in wax paper.

1. Honest John's Bar & Grill

Honest John's has increased its patio service, as well as carryout and inside eating options. This beautiful tavern serves classic pub burgers. The original 100 percent ground chuck burger is a thing of beauty when served with all the toppings on a bun. A burger with barbecue, bacon, and cheddar cheese will take it to the next level.

